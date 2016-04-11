4th of July Cakes

For a fantastic Independence Day, F&W offers delicious cake recipes like coconut cake with saffron cream and a deconstructed version of red velvet cake served with cream cheese ice cream.
Mixed Berry Hobo Packs with Grilled Pound Cake
9 Fantastic Fourth of July Cakes
Angel Food Cake with Three-Berry Compote
Raspberry-and-Fig Cake
Almond-Plum Cake with Crème Fraîche
Peanut Butter Pound Cake S'mores
Phenomenal Layer Cakes

These incredible recipes include double-chocolate layer cake and a towering coconut layer cake.

How-To Tips

How to Make the Ultimate Chocolate Cake

ChefSteps shares how to make a deliciously spongy, decadent chocolate cake.

Perfect Cupcakes

Cake Recipes

Quick Desserts

Party Tips and Recipes

Dessert Ideas

How to Make the Easiest DIY Ice Cream Cake Ever

Dessert Ideas

More Fourth of July Cakes

Mama's Blueberry Buckle

More Fourth of July Cakes

